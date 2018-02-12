Foreman (Achilles) was dismissed from all charges pertaining to his July 2017 arrest in Austin, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Foreman was arrested last summer on the University of Texas campus on charges of marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon. However, the passenger in Foreman's car took responsibility for the former and Foreman tested clean of any drug use. The NFL reportedly said if they won't undertake any disciplinary action should these pending charges be dismissed, so Foreman looks to be in the clear. He can now focus his attention on rehabbing the ruptured Achilles he suffered last November, which is expected to be fully healed in time for the 2018 season.