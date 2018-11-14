Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Cleared to practice
Coach Bill O'Brien said Foreman (Achilles) will take part in practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for the Texans to activate him from the PUP list, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
As Foreman predicted Monday, the Texans have cleared the running back to embark on the final phase of his recovery from a torn Achilles, which he sustained Nov. 19, 2017. If he eventually makes enough progress to return to the 53-man roster, he'll re-enter a backfield composed of Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue.
