Head coach Bill O'Brien thinks Foreman (Achilles) will be ready for training camp, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Foreman suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 11 of the 2017 season and has undergone intense rehabilitation since. O'Brien acknowledged the second-year back will not be able to do much during organized team activities this spring, but Foreman should be ready by June to compete against Lamar Miller for the starting job.