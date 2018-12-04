The Texans have activated Foreman (Achilles) off the team's PUP list.

Foreman gives the 9-3 Texans some added running back depth, but John McClain of the Houston Chronicle suggests that Foreman is no lock to be active on game-days out of the gate, given the health and overall effectiveness to date of Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue. The Texans are currently tied for second in the NFL with an average of 140.8 rushing yards per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories