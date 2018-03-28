Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said Tuesday that he thinks Foreman (Achilles) will be ready for training camp, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Foreman suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Nov. 19 and has undergone intense rehabilitation ever since. O'Brien acknowledged the second-year back won't be able to do much during Organized Team Activities this spring, but Foreman should be ready by June to compete with Lamar Miller for the starting job.

