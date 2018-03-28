Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Could be ready for camp
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said Tuesday that he thinks Foreman (Achilles) will be ready for training camp, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Foreman suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Nov. 19 and has undergone intense rehabilitation ever since. O'Brien acknowledged the second-year back won't be able to do much during Organized Team Activities this spring, but Foreman should be ready by June to compete with Lamar Miller for the starting job.
