Texans general manager Brian Gaine said Wednesday's that he's "fairly optimistic" that Foreman (Achilles) will be ready to play by Week 1 of the 2018 season, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Foreman looked like he might have been primed to cut into starter Lamar Miller's workload after busting out for 65 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries in Week 11 against the Cardinals, but those hopes were dashed after he suffered a season-ending torn left Achilles' tendon in that same contest. The rookie running back underwent surgery shortly after landing on injured reserve Nov. 22 and has spent the past three months rehabbing, with the Texans pleased with the progress he's made to date. While no official timeline remains in place for Foreman's return to full-contact workouts, it's expected he'll gain clearance at some point during training camp. If Foreman displays renewed explosiveness in those workouts and receives the green light for the season opener, he could get another chance at unseating Miller for the lead role at some point during the campaign.