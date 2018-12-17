Coach Bill O'Brien said Foreman may be active for Week 16 in Philadelphia, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Foreman was activated from the PUP list Dec. 4 but hasn't actually been active for any games. Lamar Miller's ankle injury may create an opening in Week 16, with Alfred Blue and undrafted rookie Buddy Howell representing the other options at running back. Even if he ends up playing, Foreman would probably have to settle for a small role in a multi-player backfield. He's still an intriguing asset in dynasty/keeper leagues, but the appeal is limited in redraft formats.