Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Foreman will be more involved Thursday against Cincinnati, Drew Dougherty of the team's official site reports.

Even with Alfred Blue (ankle) sidelined, Foreman had just one carry for four yards while playing two snaps in Sunday's 29-7 loss to the Jaguars. He should be a bit more involved if Blue misses another game, but Sunday's usage suggests O'Brien doesn't really trust the rookie. Lamar Miller played 64 of 79 offensive snaps in Sunday's contest and was still in the game during garbage time, while Tyler Ervin handled some passing downs and also took snaps as a receiver.