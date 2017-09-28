Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Court date rescheduled for Nov. 1
Foreman, who was arrested in Austin in July and charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a handgun, has had his court date rescheduled for Nov. 1.
Foreman's attorney reiterated that he is confident the charges will ultimately be dropped. However, both the Texans and the league office will presumably wait for the legal process to unfold before issuing any sort of punishment.
More News
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Makes two big plays in loss•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Passes Blue on depth chart•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Totals 40 yards in increased Week 2 role•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Could take on larger role•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Has one carry in opener•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Practices fully in advance of season opener•
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...