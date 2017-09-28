Play

Foreman, who was arrested in Austin in July and charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a handgun, has had his court date rescheduled for Nov. 1.

Foreman's attorney reiterated that he is confident the charges will ultimately be dropped. However, both the Texans and the league office will presumably wait for the legal process to unfold before issuing any sort of punishment.

