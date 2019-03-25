Foreman has embraced a demanding offseason regimen that includes a healthy diet and regular boxing workouts, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Foreman predictably failed to make a dent in 2018 as he worked his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in November of his rookie season. He did get a few snaps in Houston's lone playoff game, setting the stage for a healthy offseason and presumably a larger role in 2019. Foreman reportedly has slimmed down from his listed weight of 235 pounds, emphasizing agility and conditioning rather than relying on power and straight-line speed. He figures to enter training camp as the No. 2 running back behind Lamar Miller, who is still viewed as the starter by Texans GM Brian Gaine. It could easily turn into a competitive situation if Foreman's hard work this offseason pays off.

