Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Drug tests come back negative
Foreman, who was charged with marijuana possession as part of his arrest last weekend, tested negative for illegal substances Friday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Foreman was arrested in Austin last Sunday on charges of unlawful gun possession and possession of marijuana, but he volunteered to take a urinalysis test in order to prove his innocence on the latter allegation. While the results came back negative, Foreman probably isn't in the clear just yet. However, both the league office and the Texans will likely wait for the legal process to unfold before issuing any sort of punishment, should they choose to do so.
