Foreman played 20 offensive snaps and gained 37 yards on 11 carries in Sunday's 20-14 loss to Indianapolis.

One week after Foreman was limited to one offensive snap and zero carries, he resumed his role as the Texans' No. 2 running back. Houston ran the ball well, gaining 4.5 yards per carry, but didn't run it nearly enough. Leaning on Foreman and starter Lamar Miller was expected to be the plan heading into the game after Houston lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (knee), but the Texans threw the ball 44 times compared to 21 rushing attempts. This, despite being a one-score game until late in the third quarter. The Texans have seen enough evidence to suggest they aren't going to be successful with Tom Savage chucking the ball over 40 times per game.