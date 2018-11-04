Foreman (Achilles) is expected to return to practice following the Texans' Week 9 game against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Foreman opened training camp on the PUP list while recovering from surgery to repair a torn left Achilles' tendon and reverted to the regular-season PUP list once the preseason game to a close. Though Foreman's recovery from the major injury has proceeded slowly, Rapoport's nugget suggests that the running back's practice timeline has moved up, as coach Bill O'Brien previously indicated the 22-year-old likely wouldn't be back on the field until after the Week 10 bye. It sounds like Foreman will now be able to take part in some of the light practices the Texans will hold during the bye week, at which point the team would open up a 21-day window to evaluate him for activation. If he's eventually added back to the 53-man roster, Foreman would likely be eased into a backfield mix that has featured Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue as the top two options this season.