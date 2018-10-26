Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Getting close to practicing
Coach Bill O'Brien said Friday that Foreman (Achilles) is closing in on a return to practice, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. "Sure, yes," O'Brien said about Foreman potentially practicing. "Not sure the date of that, but yes he is definitely closer."
Foreman is approaching the one-year mark of the torn Achilles he suffered Nov. 19, 2017. As a member of the PUP list, he has until Week 11 to begin practicing with the intent to return, at which point he'll open a 21-day window to be activated by the Texans. The team has fared well with the running-back duo of Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue this season, so Foreman's potential to produce (if available) should be tempered until he's able to prove it on the field.
More News
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Not ready to come off PUP list•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Recovering as planned•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Starting season on PUP list•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Trending in right direction•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Uncertain status for start of season•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Placed on PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...