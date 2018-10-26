Coach Bill O'Brien said Friday that Foreman (Achilles) is closing in on a return to practice, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. "Sure, yes," O'Brien said about Foreman potentially practicing. "Not sure the date of that, but yes he is definitely closer."

Foreman is approaching the one-year mark of the torn Achilles he suffered Nov. 19, 2017. As a member of the PUP list, he has until Week 11 to begin practicing with the intent to return, at which point he'll open a 21-day window to be activated by the Texans. The team has fared well with the running-back duo of Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue this season, so Foreman's potential to produce (if available) should be tempered until he's able to prove it on the field.