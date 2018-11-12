Foreman (Achilles) "definitely" expects the Texans to open his 21-day window to be activated from the PUP list this week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

In the wake of a bye week, the Texans held an unofficial practice Monday, but Foreman wasn't participating in the part open to the media, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. When discussing the prospect of Foreman returning to the field, coach Bill O'Brien was non-committal but told Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site "sooner, rather than later." Once Foreman gains clearance from the relevant authorities, the team will have a three-week period to monitor whether his left Achilles is up the challenge. If he rejoins the 53-man roster, he'll have to contend with the RB duo of Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue for touches.