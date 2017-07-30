Foreman has shown quickness to the line and patience in waiting for the hole to open early on in training camp, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

One of the reasons the Texans drafted Foreman was his ability to run between the tackles. Foreman is viewed as someone that could keep starter Lamar Miller fresh over the course of the season. Miller noted the rookie was very decisive when entering the line and did a good job on the goal line during Saturday's practice. Under head coach Bill O'Brien, the Texans have run the ball more than any team in the league. In adding Foreman to go with Miller, that run-first philosophy doesn't figure to change. Miller will clearly lead the backfield, but one can envision Foreman emerging as the Texans' go-to red-zone back.