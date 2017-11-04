Foreman is hoping for an increased role Sunday against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Foreman was surprisingly replaced by Alfred Blue last week, days after the rookie running back didn't practice in protest over comments made by team owner Bob McNair. Foreman and head coach Bill O'Brien both insisted that wasn't the reason why the rookie played one offensive snap and had zero carries in a Week 8 loss to the Seahawks. The coach attributed the change in the running back depth chart to Blue outperforming Foreman in practice. Leading up to Week 9 against Indianapolis, O'Brien said Foreman did a good job in practice, which suggests a return to normalcy in the backfield. And this becomes an important storyline for fantasy owners in the wake of quarterback Deshaun Watson's season-ending knee injury. With Tom Savage at the helm, the Texans are expected to have a renewed focus on ground attack.