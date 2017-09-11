Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Has one carry in opener
Foreman had one carry for four yards in Houston's 29-7 loss to Jacksonville in Week 1.
Foreman played just two snaps on offense during his NFL debut. With Alfred Blue (ankle) unavailable, this was a potentially good spot for Foreman, but his between-the-tackles skills weren't needed when the Texans fell behind. Let's hold judgment on Foreman until we see his usage in the coming weeks. The fact that Houston returns quickly to play Thursday at Cincinnati could work in his favor, given the relatively limited pounding his body took Sunday.
