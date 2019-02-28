General manager Brian Gaine said the Texans are "optimistic about a very positive return" for Foreman in 2019, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After tearing his left Achilles on Nov. 19, 2017, Foreman wasn't cleared for game action until Week 16 of the past campaign. In what marked his sole appearance of the regular season, he didn't find much success on the ground (seven carries for minus-one yard) but hauled in both of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown. With Alfred Blue set to be a free agent in March, Foreman is slated to move up the depth chart behind Lamar Miller, who was called a "three-down back" by Gaine in the same media session. Miller is preparing for his age-28 season and has dealt with the occasional injury in Houston, so Foreman should have a chance to make good on the investment made in him in the third round of the 2017 draft as he continues to put the Achilles issue in the rearview mirror.