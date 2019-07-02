Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Impressing during offseason
Texans running backs coach Danny Barrett said that Foreman is "light-years ahead of where he was last year at this time," Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Foreman was a standout performer during OTAs and minicamp, reportedly impressing the Texans with his conditioning and explosiveness despite coming off a torn Achilles. The 2017 third-round pick saw the field once during the 2018 regular season after being activated from the PUP list, when he caught two passes for 28 yards and a touchdown and rushed seven times for a loss of one yard. He previously flashed with 327 rushing yards and two touchdowns as a rookie prior to tearing his Achilles. The Texans did not select a single running back in the 2019 NFL Draft or add significant competition in free agency, speaking to the team's confidence in Foreman as the No. 2 option behind Lamar Miller.
