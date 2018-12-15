Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Inactive again in Week 15
Foreman (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Jets.
Though Foreman was activated from the PUP list Dec. 4, the Texans apparently don't feel the second-year back is ready to contribute coming off November 2017 surgery to repair his Achilles' tendon. Foreman has been a full practice participant since being added back to the 53-man roster but may not have regained the same speed and explosiveness he displayed during his injury-shortened rookie campaign. With that in mind, the Texans will continue to deploy Alfred Blue as the main backup to Lamar Miller, with No. 4 back Buddy Howell's prowess on special teams earning him the active nod over Foreman, who doesn't contribute on the team's kick coverage or return units.
