Foreman (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Jets.

Though Foreman was activated from the PUP list Dec. 4, the Texans apparently don't feel the second-year back is ready to contribute coming off November 2017 surgery to repair his Achilles' tendon. Foreman has been a full practice participant since being added back to the 53-man roster but may not have regained the same speed and explosiveness he displayed during his injury-shortened rookie campaign. With that in mind, the Texans will continue to deploy Alfred Blue as the main backup to Lamar Miller, with No. 4 back Buddy Howell's prowess on special teams earning him the active nod over Foreman, who doesn't contribute on the team's kick coverage or return units.

