Play

Foreman rushed 12 times for a team-high 59 yards in Week 6's 33-17 win over the Browns.

Foreman nearly had his first NFL touchdown, but was shoved out of bounds at the one-yard line after a 39-yard burst. Other than that big run, the rookie running back was held in check (1.81 YPC). In all three of Houston's wins this season, Foreman has had double-digit carries. He's not yet ready to steal the top job from Lamar Miller, but the two could become a two-man backfield tandem over the final 10 games of the season. After a bye week, Foreman and the Texans are on the road to play the Seahawks, who currently rank 26th against the rush.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories