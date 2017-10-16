Foreman rushed 12 times for a team-high 59 yards in Week 6's 33-17 win over the Browns.

Foreman nearly had his first NFL touchdown, but was shoved out of bounds at the one-yard line after a 39-yard burst. Other than that big run, the rookie running back was held in check (1.81 YPC). In all three of Houston's wins this season, Foreman has had double-digit carries. He's not yet ready to steal the top job from Lamar Miller, but the two could become a two-man backfield tandem over the final 10 games of the season. After a bye week, Foreman and the Texans are on the road to play the Seahawks, who currently rank 26th against the rush.