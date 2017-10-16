Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Leads team in rushing
Foreman rushed 12 times for a team-high 59 yards in Week 6's 33-17 win over the Browns.
Foreman nearly had his first NFL touchdown, but was shoved out of bounds at the one-yard line after a 39-yard burst. Other than that big run, the rookie running back was held in check (1.81 YPC). In all three of Houston's wins this season, Foreman has had double-digit carries. He's not yet ready to steal the top job from Lamar Miller, but the two could become a two-man backfield tandem over the final 10 games of the season. After a bye week, Foreman and the Texans are on the road to play the Seahawks, who currently rank 26th against the rush.
More News
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: No longer on injury report•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Limited for second straight day•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Totals 37 yards•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Runs for 45 yards•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Trusted for all three downs•
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.