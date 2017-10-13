Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Limited for second straight day
Foreman (hip) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Foreman had a four-week low with nine snaps and 37 yards from scrimmage during last week's loss to the Chiefs. The Texans have become a more pass-friendly offense with quarterback Deshaun Watson at the helm, so the sleeper opportunities for Foreman have not yet materialized. And it figures we'll see more of the passing offense in Week 5 against the Browns, who are surprisingly stout against the run (2.9 YPA, 2nd in NFL) but 19th against the pass and tied for 29th with 11 passing touchdowns allowed.
