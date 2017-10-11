Play

Foreman was limited at practice Wednesday due to a hip injury.

Foreman, who carried four times for 34 yards in last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, is a worthy roster stash, given that he's a Lamar Miller injury away from a steady role in the Houston attack. In Week 5, Miller logged 56 out of a possible 64 snaps on offense, while Foreman was out there for just nine plays.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories