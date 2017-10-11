Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Limited practice Wednesday
Foreman was limited at practice Wednesday due to a hip injury.
Foreman, who carried four times for 34 yards in last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, is a worthy roster stash, given that he's a Lamar Miller injury away from a steady role in the Houston attack. In Week 5, Miller logged 56 out of a possible 64 snaps on offense, while Foreman was out there for just nine plays.
More News
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Totals 37 yards•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Runs for 45 yards•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Trusted for all three downs•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Court date rescheduled for Nov. 1•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Makes two big plays in loss•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Passes Blue on depth chart•
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...