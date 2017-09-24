Foreman rushed eight times for 25 yards and caught two of three targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 36-33 loss to New England.

Foreman made a pair of big plays in the passing game, with each of his receptions going for over 30 yards. The rookie third-rounder out of Texas is being used as a change-of-pace option behind Lamar Miller in the backfield, but could start getting a bigger share of the workload if Miller doesn't start to improve on his quiet start to the season.