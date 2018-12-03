Coach Bill O'Brien said the Texans still haven't decided if Foreman (Achilles) will be activated from the PUP list, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Foreman returned to practice Nov. 14, opening a 21-day window for the team to decide whether he'll be activated to the 53-man roster or placed on injured reserve. The Texans apparently intend to take it down to the wire ahead of Wednesday's deadline, perhaps favoring a cautious approach with Lamar Miller coming off four 100-yard rushing performances in his past six games. Of course, Foreman might represent an upgrade on No. 2 running back Alfred Blue, who is averaging 3.5 yards on 128 carries.