Foreman did not practice Friday for non-injury reasons, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

You can chalk up Foreman's absence to player reaction to controversial remarks made by owner Bob McNair, who likened player protests during the playing of the national anthem to "inmates running the prison." Teammate DeAndre Hopkins also left practice to express his displeasure with the owner. At this time, neither Foreman nor Hopkins is expected to miss Sunday's game in Seattle.