Foreman (hip) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Foreman will be out there if you need him this weekend, but given that he's a Lamar Miller injury away from a reliable role in the Houston attack, he's a speculative play in Week 6. In Week 5, Foreman carried four times for 34 yards in a loss to the Chiefs, while logging just nine snaps (out of a possible 64) compared to Miller's 56.