Texans' D'Onta Foreman: No longer on injury report
Foreman (hip) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Foreman will be out there if you need him this weekend, but given that he's a Lamar Miller injury away from a reliable role in the Houston attack, he's a speculative play in Week 6. In Week 5, Foreman carried four times for 34 yards in a loss to the Chiefs, while logging just nine snaps (out of a possible 64) compared to Miller's 56.
