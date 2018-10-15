Coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that he doesn't think Foreman (Achilles) is ready to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list ahead of the Texans' Week 7 game against the Jaguars, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Now that he's sat out the mandatory six weeks after being placed on the PUP list at the conclusion of the preseason, Foreman is eligible for activation at any point over the next six weeks. Based on O'Brien comments, it doesn't sound as though Foreman is ready to resume practice yet, even though the second-year back indicated earlier in the month that he's on track in his recovery from surgery to repair a torn left Achilles' tendon. Once Foreman returns to practice, the Texans will have a 21-day window to either activate him, release him or keep him on the PUP list for the remainder of the season.