Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Not ready to come off PUP list
Coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that he doesn't think Foreman (Achilles) is ready to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list ahead of the Texans' Week 7 game against the Jaguars, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Now that he's sat out the mandatory six weeks after being placed on the PUP list at the conclusion of the preseason, Foreman is eligible for activation at any point over the next six weeks. Based on O'Brien comments, it doesn't sound as though Foreman is ready to resume practice yet, even though the second-year back indicated earlier in the month that he's on track in his recovery from surgery to repair a torn left Achilles' tendon. Once Foreman returns to practice, the Texans will have a 21-day window to either activate him, release him or keep him on the PUP list for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Recovering as planned•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Starting season on PUP list•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Trending in right direction•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Uncertain status for start of season•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Placed on PUP list•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Unlikely 100 percent for start of camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6