Coach Bill O'Brien indicated Wednesday that Foreman will receive offensive snaps ahead of Alfred Blue (ankle) when both players are healthy, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Blue's status as a veteran allowed him to open the preseason as the Texans' top backup at running back behind starter Lamar Miller, but his hold on that role was always expected to be a tenuous one after the team drafted Foreman in the third round back in April. The high-ankle sprain Blue suffered late in the preseason kept him sidelined for the Texans' first two games of the regular season, allowing Foreman to pick up snaps behind Miller even earlier than the organization might have expected. Though Foreman's numbers (13 carries for 44 yards) aren't outstanding, his 3.4 yards per carry mark isn't far behind Miller's 3.6, owing to the struggles of the Texans' offensive line early on. The Texans have seemingly been impressed by Foreman's tough running between the tackles, so he'll continue to be called upon when Miller requires a breather, leaving Blue to see most of his snaps on special teams.