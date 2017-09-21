Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Passes Blue on depth chart
Coach Bill O'Brien indicated Wednesday that Foreman will receive offensive snaps ahead of Alfred Blue (ankle) when both players are healthy, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Blue's status as a veteran allowed him to open the preseason as the Texans' top backup at running back behind starter Lamar Miller, but his hold on that role was always expected to be a tenuous one after the team drafted Foreman in the third round back in April. The high-ankle sprain Blue suffered late in the preseason kept him sidelined for the Texans' first two games of the regular season, allowing Foreman to pick up snaps behind Miller even earlier than the organization might have expected. Though Foreman's numbers (13 carries for 44 yards) aren't outstanding, his 3.4 yards per carry mark isn't far behind Miller's 3.6, owing to the struggles of the Texans' offensive line early on. The Texans have seemingly been impressed by Foreman's tough running between the tackles, so he'll continue to be called upon when Miller requires a breather, leaving Blue to see most of his snaps on special teams.
More News
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Totals 40 yards in increased Week 2 role•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Could take on larger role•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Has one carry in opener•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Practices fully in advance of season opener•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Misses practice Monday•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Listed at bottom of depth chart•
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...