Foreman (Achilles) will be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the start of training camp, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered Week 11 last season, Foreman was held out for the entire offseason program, but Texans coach Bill O'Brien said he's optimistic the second-year back will be available at some point in training camp. Foreman faces a challenge to be ready for Week 1, and it isn't out of the question for his stint on the PUP list to extend into the regular season, in which case he'd sit out the first six weeks.