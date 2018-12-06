Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Potential to help team
Coach Bill O'Brien said Foreman ran well and looked healthy during his three-week rehab window and could potentially help the Texans, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.
Foreman was activated off the Reserve/PUP list Wednesday and will be available for the Texans in Week 14 against Indianapolis. However, reading between the lines of O'Brien's comments, it doesn't sounds like Foreman will replace Alfred Blue as the No. 2 back immediately. "The reason why we brought him up is that we feel like maybe eventually, whether it's this week, next week, some week, he can help us win a game so we felt like it was a good decision for our team." O'Brien said Wednesday. The combination of Lamar Miller and Blue have powered a running attack that ranks second in the NFL at 140.8 yards per game, including an average of 172.3 over the last six games.
