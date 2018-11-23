Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Progress and optimism
Foreman (Achilles) said he's making daily progress and is optimistic about his chances to rejoin the Texans over the next two weeks, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Foreman, who underwent surgery on his Achilles last November, hasn't experienced any setbacks since he began practicing, but still has two weeks remaining on the physically unable to perform list. As such, the Texans don't need to rush him back for Week 12 against the Titans on Monday.
More News
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Not expected to play Week 11•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Cleared to practice•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Getting closer to practicing•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Expected to resume practicing Week 10•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Won't practice until Week 11•
-
Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Getting close to practicing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...