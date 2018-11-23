Foreman (Achilles) said he's making daily progress and is optimistic about his chances to rejoin the Texans over the next two weeks, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Foreman, who underwent surgery on his Achilles last November, hasn't experienced any setbacks since he began practicing, but still has two weeks remaining on the physically unable to perform list. As such, the Texans don't need to rush him back for Week 12 against the Titans on Monday.