Foreman, who appears to have "lost a significant amount of weight," reported to the offseason program at 230 pounds, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans are reportedly pleased with Foreman's progress, though news of Foreman's evolution isn't a huge surprise overall given how Foreman had already drawn praise this offseason for slimming down. After playing at a listed weight of 235 pounds last season coming off a torn Achilles, Foreman is clearly taking total advantage of his first full offseason program in the pros, uninhibited by any rehab work. Entering the draft, he seems to be the odds-on favorite to open the 2019 campaign in the No. 2 role behind Lamar Miller.