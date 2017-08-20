Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Rips off long reception in preseason win
Foreman rushed seven times for 17 yards and a touchdown while securing both of his targets for 66 yards in Saturday's 27-23 preseason win over the Patriots.
The rookie third-rounder turned heads once again Saturday, one week after making a splash in his preseason debut with nine carries for 76 yards. Foreman took a short pass from fellow first-year player Deshaun Watson and turned it into a 63-yard gain in the third quarter, setting up the latter's two-yard rushing score two plays later. Foreman then got into the end zone himself following a fourth-quarter interception of the Patriots' Jimmy Garoppolo, driving in from four yards out to give the Texans a 26-23 lead. While incumbent Lamar Miller still projects to begin the season as the lead back, Foreman has certainly moved the needle over his first two weeks of game action. He'll look to make another strong impression next Saturday night against the Saints.
