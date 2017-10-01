Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Runs for 45 yards
Foreman rushed for 45 yards on 13 carries in Sunday's 57-14 win over Tennessee.
The performance was the best yet for the rookie back, but it was likely a product of Houston's healthy lead. Nine of Foreman's carries came in the third quarter with the Texans up multiple scores. A big power back, Foreman is an excellent complement for the speedy Lamar Miller, and he's made a few big plays himself thus far this season. However, don't expect him to top more than 10 or 12 touches on a week-to-week basis.
