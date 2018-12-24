Foreman rushed seven times for a loss of one yard but caught both of his targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Eagles.

Foreman found himself wide open in the middle of the field and caught a strike from Deshaun Watson for an easy touchdown with 4:41 left in the game. Aside from that, the 22-year-old was unable to do much in his first game action since returning from an Achilles injury. He did see three more carries than Alfred Blue, however, and an equal amount of touches. The former Longhorn will likely remain at least the change-of-pace back even if Lamar Miller returns for Week 17 at home against the Jaguars.