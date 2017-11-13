Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Shares backup duties with Blue
Foreman had seven carries for 18 yards in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams.
This game got out of hand in the second half, so the running game became an afterthought when the Texans fell behind by multiple scores. That led to different backfield personnel as Alfred Blue (13 snaps) nearly matched that of Foreman (16). With Houston's offense struggling to score in the post-Deshaun Watson portion of the season, the ground attack should be emphasized, but it can't play from behind as it did Sunday.
