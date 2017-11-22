Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Shifts to injured reserve
The Texans placed Foreman (Achilles) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Foreman's season will come to a close after he suffered a torn left Achilles in the Week 11 win over the Cardinals while rushing for his second touchdown of the contest. Given the severity of the injury, Foreman could be limited or held out entirely when training camp opens next summer, putting something of a damper on his 2018 outlook. The Texans filled Foreman's spot on the 53-man roster by claiming running back Andre Ellington off waivers from Arizona.
