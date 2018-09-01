Foreman (Achilles) will start the regular season on the PUP list, ruling him out for the first six weeks, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Foreman is less than 10 months removed from suffering a torn Achilles' tendon, an injury that often leads to other issues even after the healing process is complete. The Texans will take a cautious approach with their 2017 third-round pick, hoping to get him back around midseason. Lamar Miller figures to open the campaign handling a heavy workload, with Alfred Blue serving as the No. 2 RB.