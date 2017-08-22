Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Foreman still has a long way to go in his development, John McClain of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Foreman has been impressive while mostly working with the third-string offense through two preseason games, carrying 16 times for 93 yards and a touchdown while also catching each of his four targets for 72 yards. After breaking off a 41-yard run in Houston's preseason opener, he flashed again with a 63-yard reception in Saturday's game against New England. While he's making a case to have some kind of role early in the year, Foreman merely worked as the No. 4 back in Saturday's game, with Lamar Miller, Alfred Blue and Tyler Erivin all getting reps ahead of the third-round rookie. O'Brien is already reigning in the hype, perhaps hinting that Foreman's knowledge of the offense isn't yet strong enough for the team to use him as anything more than an occasional change-of-pace back to start the year. Blue can't match Foreman's athleticism and raw running ability, but the veteran has ample experience in O'Brien's offense and is comfortable with the team's pass protections.