Coach Bill O'Brien revealed Tuesday that Foreman (Achilles) is not "all the way back" yet, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Foreman is in the midst of his 21-day evaluation period for a return from injured reserve and has reportedly been making some progress. O'Brien's comment suggests Foreman stands a slim chance of suiting up in Week 13 against the Browns, though the running back hasn't officially been ruled out yet. With Lamar Miller averaging 4.9 yards per carry after a huge Week 12 performance, there's no guarantee Foreman will have a meaningful role in the offense if/when he is activated from IR.