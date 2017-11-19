Foreman has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to an ankle injury.

Foreman was carted off the field at the conclusion of a 34-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, according to Brian Smith of the Houston Chronicle. Expect the Texans to touch on Foreman's health afterward, whether it's during a media session with head coach Bill O'Brien or otherwise. The Texans backfield could soon be down to Lamar Miller, Jordan Todman and Alfred Blue, the latter of whom was inactive Sunday.