It is believed that Foreman suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Foreman was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of the contest after carrying 10 times for 65 yards and two TDs, while adding three catches for 15 yards. Assuming the serious nature of his injury is confirmed, the Texans will likely need to add depth behind starting RB Lamar Miller, given that Alfred Blue is dealing with a hamstring issue and was inactive Sunday.