Foreman rushed for 34 yards on four carries and added a three-yard catch in Sunday's 42-34 loss to the Chiefs.

The big rookie got loose midway through the second quarter for a 25-yard gain to set up a Texans touchdown. Despite his beefy exterior, Foreman has rattled off three plays of at least 25 yards in three weeks at this point. Still, it's hard to get too excited, no matter his talent, when he only gets nine offensive snaps out of 64. Through five weeks, starter Lamar Miller is averaging 19 touches per game. Foreman is averaging just over eight. Unless and until he begins vulturing goal-line carries, do not take a dive on Foreman.