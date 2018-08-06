Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Trending in right direction
Foreman (Achilles) remains uncertain to be ready for the start of the regular season, but the running back continues to trend in the right direction, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Foreman, who currently resides on the Physically Unable to Perform list, doesn't seem to be anywhere near a full return to the field, but the fact he's remained setback-free in his recovery from a severe injury is nonetheless significant in its own right. With that said, Foreman likely faces an uphill battle to avoid being placed on the regular-season PUP list, which would prevent the running back from playing in the first six games of the season.
