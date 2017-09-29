Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Trusted for all three downs
Head coach Bill O'Brien said Friday that Foreman can handle all three downs, Leslie M. Koerdt of the Houston Chronicle reports. "We use him in the passing game," O'Brien stated. "He's not just a runner. ... I see him as a three-down back."
At this point, the presence of Lamar Miller at the top of the running back depth chart seems to be the only thing between Foreman and a significant workload. Still, Foreman has earned 17 offensive snaps in back-to-back games, during which he's totaled 20 carries for 65 yards and two catches (on three targets) for 65 yards. With such usage, he's certainly a player to stash in the event he gains a larger role.
