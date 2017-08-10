Texans' D'Onta Foreman: Turns in exceptional exhibition debut
Foreman rushed nine times for 76 yards and caught both his targets for six receiving yards in Wednesday's opening preseason game versus the Panthers.
Foreman watched Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue get carries before him, but the rookie third-rounder definitely flashed once called upon. Boasting a unique combination of size and agility, Foreman made hay between the tackles and out wide, including a game-long, 41-yard run during the fourth quarter. After such success, fantasy owners should keep an eye on how Foreman fares while hopefully getting more early playing time in Houston's next couple preseason tilts.
