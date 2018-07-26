The Texans are unsure if Foreman (Achilles) will be ready for the start of the regular season, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. reports.

Foreman has made good progress since rupturing his Achilles' tendon in Week 11 of 2017, but there's still too much uncertainty regarding a return date. "Work in progress right now, recovering from this injury," Texans general manager Brian Gaine said as the AFC South franchise arrived at The Greenbrier in West Virginia for training camp. "We need a little bit more time to determine if he's going to be ready for the season. We're not there at that stage. We think he's getting better. He's improving, but time will tell whether he's available to us when we kick off." Houston placed Foreman on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list Wednesday and could leave him there into the regular season. They are confident he can return to play in 2018, but it's uncertain how effective he'll be coming off what is a serious injury for any player, particularly running backs.