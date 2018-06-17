Foreman (Achilles) appears unlikely to be a full participant for the start of training camp, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Foreman, who underwent surgery to repair a torn left Achilles tendon in November of 2017. is encouraged by the results of the rehabilitation work and progress he's made since the surgery, but also understands Achilles' injuries can be difficult to come back from. "They told me when it happened that it will be a long process," Foreman said. "It's been tough. You have your long days and you have your days where you feel like, 'Man, you hear all the statistics about the injury and what might be,' but my faith is really high and so is the trainers and strength and conditioning staff." The Texans feel he'll play this season, but nobody is committing to a timetable.